These Are 2021's Top Baby Names Around the World

The top names of 2021 among the visitors to baby name site Nameberry include Luna and Arlo, Ava and Milo. Those names attract the interest of parents around the world, not just in English-speaking countries but from Spain to South Africa, Israel to China.
But as internationally popular as some names prove to be, there is also notable diversity among the top baby names among our visitors in a range of countries. We charted the Top 10 names this year in 25 countries to pinpoint their similarities and differences.
Some name popularity can be pegged to the culture of that country. For example, Abena, Akosua and Kofi from Ghana’s list are Akan day names, traditionally given to babies born on a particular day of the week. India’s top names showcase the ethnic, linguistic and religious diversity of the country: from Hindi Aryan to Tamil Kavya to Arabic Sahil.
But there are also lots of surprising inspirations for the favorite names in some countries. Ludo attracts a lot of love from our visitors in Pakistan thanks to the popularity of the board game of that name. Lucifer, the name of a charismatic fallen angel in the Netflix TV series of the same name, is the third most popular boy name with our Polish visitors. In Russia, where the series The Crown has proved very popular, our visitors are especially intrigued by Lilibet — the royal family’s pet name for the Queen.
Then there are the true mysteries. Why do double-N names like Lisann and Juliann get so much interest from China? Why is the Welsh name Emrys among the most viewed in France and Russia? And why does Danger — new to the Nameberry Top 100 this year — attract so much attention from our South Asian visitors? India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal are all among the Top 5 countries to view this bold word name.
Here, the Top 10 baby names of 2021 among Nameberry’s visitors in 25 countries around the globe:
Australia
Girl Names: 1. Luna 2. Isla 3. Aurora 4. Mia 5. Maeve
Boy Names: 1. Arlo 2. Hugo 3. Oscar 4. Leo 5. Theodore
Brazil
Girl Names: 1. Luna 2. Olivia 3. Lyra 4. Helena 5. Lavinia
Boy Names: 1. Santiago 2. Ethan 3. Kai 4. Mateo 5. Rafael
Canada
Girl Names: 1. Luna 2. Maeve 3. Chloe 4. Ophelia 5. Ivy
Boy Names: 1. Arlo 2. Silas 3. Levi 4. Finn 5. Atticus
China
Girl Names: 1. Kailani 2. Lisann 3. Luna 4. Teagan 5. Juliann
Boy Names: 1. Jordi 2. Milo 3. Arlo 4. Ethan 5. Asher
Finland
Girl Names: 1. Aurora 2. Mila 3. Iida 4. Luna 5. Noa
Boy Names: 1. Atlas 2. Mason 3. Rufus 4. Severus 5. Ari
France
Girl Names: 1. Ava 2. Niamh 3. Esme 4. Penelope 5. Anouk
Boy Names: 1. Arlo 2. Ezra 3. Tobias 4. Emrys 5. Xavier
Germany
Girl Names: 1. Luna 2. Anna 3. Anastasia 4. Aurora 5. Josephine
Boy Names: 1. Hugo 2. Leo 3. Archie 4. Felix 5. Otto
Ghana
Girl Names: 1. Abena 2. Kayla 3. Akosua 4. Bridget 5. Adelaide
Boy Names: 1. Jayden 2. Denzel 3. Kofi 4. Dominic 5. Samuel
India
Girl Names: 1. Anjali 2. Reshma 3. Kavya 4. Kiara 5. Niharika
Boy Names: 1. Aarav 2. Aryan 3. Danger 4. Sahil 5. Reyansh
Ireland
Girl Names: 1. Fiadh 2. Ada 3. Caoimhe 4. Eabha 5. Zoe
Boy Names: 1. Tadhg 2. Cormac 3. Ronan 4. Eoin 5. Atticus
Israel
Girl Names: 1. Ellie 2. Maya 3. Mia 4. Ivy 5. Thea
Boy Names: 1. Eli 2. Ben 3. Arlo 4. Ethan 5. Tai
Italy
Girl Names: 1. Enola 2. Alice 3. Elena 4. Bianca 5. Giulia
Boy Names: 1. Soren 2. Elias 3. Cassius 4. Marco 5. Orion
Japan
Girl Names: 1. Luna 2. Aurora 3. Mia 4. Mina 5. Rio
Boy Names: 1. Kai 2. Lorenzo 3. Eneko 4. Ezra 5. Jiro
New Zealand
Girl Names: 1. Aurora 2. Luna 3. Ivy 4. Hazel 5. Mabel
Boy Names: 1. Arlo 2. Asher 3. Felix 4. Leo 5. Milo
Nigeria
Girl Names: 1. Jasmine 2. Olivia 3. Zara 4. Rebecca 5. Aisha
Boy Names: 1. Jayden 2. Denzel 3. Francis 4. Adrien 5. Bryan
Pakistan
Girl Names: 1. Alizeh 2. Esha 3. Zara 4. Alisha 5. Reyna
Boy Names: 1. Ludo 2. Danger 3. Qadir 4. Jhon 5. William
Philippines
Girl Names: 1. Luna 2. Maeve 3. Astrid 4. Athena 5. Mae
Boy Names: 1. Azriel 2. Zachary 3. Abiah 4. Asher 5. Ethan
Poland
Girl Names: 1. Alice 2. Clara 3. Julia 4. Violet 5. Diana
Boy Names: 1. Charles 2. Dorian 3. Lucifer 4. Theodore 5. Adam
Russia
Girl Names: 1. Lilibet 2. Lilith 3. Polina 4. Anastasia 5. Elena
Boy Names: 1. Victor 2. Igor 3. Remus 4. Joey 5. Emrys
South Africa
Girl Names: 1. Pedi 2. Luna 3. Swati 4. Amara 5. Keziah
Boy Names: 1. Jayden 2. Kai 3. Leo 4. Micah 5. Zuko
Spain
Girl Names: 1. Aria 2. Ava 3. Luna 4. Maya 5. Olivia
Boy Names: 1. Santiago 2. Louis 3. Jack 4. Elias 5. Hugo
Sweden
Girl Names: 1. Anastasia 2. Cora 3. Julia 4. Celia 5. Nora
Boy Names: 1. Finn 2. Silas 3. Caspian 4. Adrian 5. Atlas
United Arab Emirates
Girl Names: 1. Aria 2. Liya 3. Mariam 4. Noor 5. Zara
Boy Names: 1. Aryan 2. Silas 3. Jonah 4. Vihaan 5. Malakai
United Kingdom
Girl Names: 1. Luna 2. Ophelia 3. Elodie 4. Iris 5. Maeve
Boy Names: 1. Arlo 2. Oscar 3. Hugo 4. Albie 5. Atticus
United States
Girl Names: 1. Luna 2. Maeve 3. Aurora 4. Isla 5. Aurelia
Boy Names: 1. Silas 2. Atticus 3. Arlo 4. Theodore 5. Finn
This story first appeared on TODAY.com.