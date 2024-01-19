The Snow Leopard Festival is full of chilly fun and fascinating feline facts

What to Know Snow Leopard Festival at Santa Barbara Zoo

Sunday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (9 a.m. member admission)

Included with admission; kids can play in the snow, learn about snow leopards, and enjoy other activities

THE SANTA BARBARA ZOO? It's an animal-centered institution known for its conservancy efforts, its spirited holiday celebrations, and, oh yes, celebrities that rock feathers or fur. Monty, the handsome Humboldt penguin, became famous for his zoo explorations during its 2020 closure (he even has his own children's book called "Monty's Marvelous Adventures") while Gemina, the beloved "crooked neck" giraffe, was a star during her time at the animal park some years ago. And since she arrived in 2019, Kisa, a magnificent snow leopard, has made countless fans. A day celebrating the fantastic feline, and snow leopard conservation, is on the horizon, with a cute twist: Snow will be brought in visitors to enjoy, too.

THE SNOW LEOPARD FESTIVAL... swishes its tail on Sunday, Jan. 28, a perfect date for honoring a cat that is synonymous with chillier temperatures. "Kids can enjoy sledding and 'snow' much fun amidst 80 tons of snow, while the zoo's animals, including Kisa, the snow leopard, will get to experience their own snow as enrichment that day," the zoo revealed in an announcement. The frosty fun is covered by your zoo admission, and if you're a member? You'll be able to enter early, at 9 a.m. instead of 10 o'clock. Of course, if you can't wend your way to the animal park to admire Kisa on the final Sunday in January, you can still support the Snow Leopard Conservancy. Find out more now about the organization and its tireless support of "the grey ghost of the Himalayas."