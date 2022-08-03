The Schulz Museum Celebrates 20 Years With a ‘Cartoon-a-Thon'

PULLING THE FOOTBALL AWAY... at the very last moment, just after we've rhapsodized about a cool celebration in honor of a cool spot, the kind of place Joe Cool might hang out? We wouldn't dare, not when a celebrated Californian museum is marking two decades of delight, philosophy, artistry, creative spirit, and all-out fun. It's the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa we speak of, but then you surely know that, for you recall that the city was where the acclaimed creator of PEANUTS lived and worked for many years. Mr. Schulz passed away in 2000, and, just a little over two years later, the museum opened its doors, all to continue the cartoonist's incredible legacy, and to inspire fans, artists, and everyone who visits to find happiness, whether that happiness comes in the form of a warm puppy, a philosophical friendship, or the chance to make your own cartoons.

IF CARTOONING INTRIGUES, and you'd like to stop by the museum to wish it well on the occasion of its 20th anniversary, you'll have the chance on Saturday, Aug. 6. Several cartoonists will be part of the museum's mondo Cartoon-a-Thon, a daylong happening with enlightening talks, special events, games themed to cartooning, and the opportunity to say "hello" to Snoopy. An adult admission is $12, there are other ticketing tiers available, and wandering the interesting institution, which is full of artifacts, comic strips, and a re-creation of Charles Schulz's studio? You are invited to do just that. But wait: There's more 20th anniversary-themed joy ahead.

JOIN THE PARTY: Guests can enjoy a cake from Cold Stone Creamery at noon on Monday, Aug. 15, and the first 500 visitors that day will score a cool button. Oh yes, and do the Snoopy dance, for the anniversary celebration is also marking the 100th anniversary of Charles Schulz's birth year, a happy remembrance, indeed.

Photo by Rick Samuels, courtesy of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center