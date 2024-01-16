The Queen Mary's ‘Meet Me at the Mary' events offer free ship entry and live tunes

What to Know Meet Me at the Mary, a weekly Queen Mary event

Ages 21 and up; every Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Long Beach landmark

Free ship admission and parking; happy hour in the Observation Bar will feature live music

Tuesday isn't Monday — we hardly need to say it, but say it we must — and yet the second day of the week is often relegated to the various categories that include Monday and everything the first weekday signifies.

True, Tuesday may be closer to the start of the week, but it has plenty of great things going for it, including Taco Tuesdays and those "Two for Tuesday" song sets that radio stations do seem to love so.

Now there's a new candidate for making our Tuesdays more terrific: Free entry, over four festive hours, at the Queen Mary during the recently introduced Meet Me at the Mary events.

Parking is complimentary, too, during the Meet Me at the Mary evenings.

The landmark, a world-famous '30s-era ocean liner that has been permanently moored in Long Beach since 1967, is inviting visitors to board the ship for happy hour at the elegant Observation Bar.

Live music will up the ambiance, as will "preferred discounts for dining, at the Shops on the Queen Mary, and overnight stays."

The Observation Bar is one of Southern California's great Art Deco spaces, offering big views, a multi-level room, and a gorgeous curved bar. Artist A.R. Thomson's "The Royal Jubilee Week," a large-scale painting that has long been synonymous with the ship and the ship's spunky spirit, still commands attention as a celebratory centerpiece.

The storied destination had been shuttered for a few years as critical repairs were considered. Restoration work began in the early '20s — 2020s, that is — and the Queen Mary reopened to visitors, and overnight guests, in early 2023, making a grand and welcome return.

Have you been back to admire the ship since her re-debut? Meet Me at the Mary, with its free admission and parking, could be just the ticket; just be sure to be 21 or older before you set sail for the iconic ship.