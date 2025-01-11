The powerful message one mom is telling her kids after losing their home in the LA fires

As neighborhoods in Southern California continue to face the destruction left behind from wildfires in the area, many parents are having to come to terms with how to explain this to their children.

MSNBC anchor Katy Tur spoke to one mother facing that reality as she and her two children, ages 6 and 9, found their Pacific Palisades home destroyed after fire tore through the area.

@msnbc MSNBC's @Katy Tur speaks with an emotional mother and her two kids about losing their home to the fierce wildfires burning out of control in the greater Los Angeles area. "I believe that life is about learning... this is something that makes us bigger humans," she told Tur. #california #wildfire #losangeles #news ♬ original sound - MSNBC

"I believe that life is about learning and about having experiences that make you more human," the mother, who did not share her name on air, told Tur through tears as she stood with her children in front of what was their home.

"I was telling my kids, 'This isn't a bad thing. This is just, like, a potent thing. This is something that makes us bigger humans."

At least 11 people have died and more than 12,000 structures have been destroyed since fires broke out in the LA area beginning Tuesday, Jan. 7. Tens of thousands of acres have been burned through so far. The Palisades Fire is 8% contained as of Friday evening while the Eaton Fire, which is burning in the Pasadena area, is only 3% contained. While strong winds, which have made it easy for the fires to spread, have died down, they are expected to return Monday.

Nearly 200,000 residents have evacuated from the area so far.

Olympic swimmer David Walters, who is now an LA firefighter, described to NewsNation what it has been like battling the fires.

“We’re pretty much trying to keep what is left here standing,” said Walters. “So we’re not laying down. We’re staying in our position — that’s correct, I did sleep on top of the hose bed last night, just staying ready to do what we can still do.”

“I’m very sorry for the residents that live here,” he said. “We did try our best, but we got our butts kicked.”

An Altadena couple who evacuated as the Palisades Fire approached their home, returned to their residence reduced to rubble. Conan Nolan reports for the NBC4 News at 4:00 pm Friday, January 10, 2025.

