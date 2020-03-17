The Petersen Is Offering Free Educational Live Streams

What to Know Petersen Automotive Museum is closed through March 31, but offering live streaming classes for kids

10 a.m. automotive lecture each day and 1 p.m. hands-on activity

Worksheets and coloring pages are available for download on the Petersen site

Is the rug near your television covered in toy automobiles? Does your kid know the sound of different engines from a block away?

And are you both looking for something lively and interesting and educational during this new and temporary world, when we're staying inside to help the effort against COVID-19?

Good news straight from Miracle Mile: The Petersen Automotive Museum is now offering twice-a-day events, via live stream, that will keep your younger household members engaged and learning.

At 10 a.m., there will be an "automotive-themed lecture" each day, while a "hands-on activity" is set for 1 o'clock. Themes to come include the "History of the Car," "Design Process," "Car Models," and more

That's not the only service the museum, which is known for its fine cars and automotive-themed programming, is offering parents.

Look for downloadable worksheets on the Petersen site, as well as coloring pages, too.

The Petersen Automotive Museum is currently closed, but enjoying virtual visits with your car-loving kids?

Now possible, thanks to this brand-new, learn-at-home programming slate.