The Mandalorian and Grogu Have Landed at Disneyland

What to Know The Mandalorian and Grogu are the newest characters at Disneyland park in Anaheim

Visitors may spy the pair around Galaxy's Edge, the theme park's "Star Wars"-inspired land

There's no set schedule for appearances, so keep your Mando-seeking sensors set to "high"

TRACKING THE MANDALORIAN? Such a difficult feat would be nearly impossible, it's true. After all, the galactic gallivanter has important things to do, worlds to save, people to reunite, and missions that seem to transcend the very natures of both space and time. Add all of this to the fact that he has Grogu to look after — though, of course, the Force-summoning, pod-riding superstar also looks after him — and you've got a Man(do) with a full schedule. But the popular character is now kindly making time to call upon Batuu, all to delight fans calling upon the "Star Wars"-themed area of Disneyland park.

THE REVELATION... that the Mandalorian and Grogu would be the newest fantasy figures to join The Happiest Place on Earth's fantastical brigade of well-known characters was made at D23 Expo in early September 2022. The mega Disney fan convention has become synonymous with major theme park reveals, and the notion that visitors to Galaxy's Edge would soon see the armor-plated icon was one of the biggest unveilings of the recent event. When Mando and Grogu will be out and about at the atmospheric outpost, which is home to both the "Smugglers Run" and "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance" attractions, is an unknown, but then the Mandalorian himself is full of unknowns, mystery, and enigmatic allure. Just keep your senses sharp when calling upon the area and you might catch a glimpse of Grogu and the hero in the beskar helmet.