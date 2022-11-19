The Grove's Tree Lighting Is Free, Fun, and Full of Faux Snow

What to Know CBS Presents: A Home for the Holidays at The Grove

Sunday, Nov. 20 from 7 to 9 p.m.; music performances, Santa, faux snow, fireworks

Free entry; parking is additional

We're all seeking a pinch of extra-ness in our lives, the sorts of spectacle-driven details and major moments that make us feel as though we're connecting to a more convivial state of being.

Alas: Convivial experiences are a bit few and notably far between. But when the holidays are in view, and The Grove takes the sparkly centerstage?

It's all razzmatazz, twinkle, Santa-centered charm, and feel-good performances. For the outdoor shopping center's annual tree-lighting ceremony has become synonymous with spectacle-driven details and convivial cheer, making it one of the merry must-dos on the November calendar.

It is a ceremony that has been upping the pre-Thanksgiving Week cheer for two decades now, since the founding of the mid-city destination. And it is ready to flip the switch again, on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Presenting the fun? It's CBS, with Gloria Estefan hosting, and on stage? A bevy of cheer-bringing performers, including Little Big Town, Andy Grammer, Mickey Guyton, and, just days after their Beverly Hills engagement, David Foster and Katharine McPhee.

The 2022 ceremony will honor "families whose lives have been changed through adoption" and a television special featuring the evening event will include "uplifting stories of adoption from foster care." Look for the special to air Dec. 23 on CBS.

A Santa cameo is always part of the extra-over-the-top affair, as is the much-anticipated faux snowfall, something that many Angelenos now associate with The Grove. And to wrap it all up in sky-high style?

A fireworks show, one that can be seen for miles around.

For information on parking, when to arrive, and all of the sights and sounds you can expect, visit The Grove's online HQ now.

A little bit of "extra" in our worlds when the holidays are near? We welcome the idea, for extra-fying our outings, with Santa and "snow" and big music-filled shows, feels just right when December is on ebullient approach.