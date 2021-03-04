The Fresno County Blossom Trail Brims With Fruit Tree Beauty

What to Know Fresno County

Fruit trees flower in late February and early March, with a wrap-up around the middle of March

@GoBlossomTrail has the latest updates

ENJOYING A PLUM OR A PEACH... or a nectarine or an apple? What a pleasurable way to pass a few delicious and nutritious minutes. Slice 'em, dice 'em, bake with them, cook with them, add several juicy chunks to a dish of ice cream or a slice of cake, and then dig into your delectable feast. But what happens before a stone fruit reaches its peachy-hued perfect or an apple looks perfectly crisp? In a word: Flowers happen, so many flowers, the fluttery-of-petal, branch-beautiful signs that spring has most definitely and unarguably arrived.

FRESNO COUNTY.... happens to boast an array of fruit-producing orchards, and when February reaches its Valentine's-y mid-point, give or take some days, blossom buffs might begin to see a few blooms making an early showing. The orchards were looking showy as March 2021 began, and there's still time to wend along the Fresno County Blossom Trail, if you're keen to see what a profusion of fruit trees in bloom looks like. As far as what stately specimens you'll spy as you roll along? Almond, apricot, and plum are just some of the tree types you'll get to admire while visiting the area (there are more trees listed here, as well as tips on how to tell which tree you're looking at).

EAGER FOR A MAP? Start here. Want to read some recent reports from the trail? Find those on the trail's Twitter feed, as well as some spectacular snapshots of what's happening up among the lovely limbs.