‘The Chalk Granny' Brings Joy to Redwood City Neighborhood

A Redwood City grandmother is creating colorful chalk art to help spread some cheer during the COVID-19 crisis.

Mary Kay Mitchell, aka "The Chalk Granny," started creating artwork on her driveway back in March in order to combat the boredom of being stuck at home during quarantine.

"I got my grandson's chalk and I came out front and I started drawing a hopscotch," Mitchell, 68, said. "And then I drew a heart that said, 'When this is all over, what will you remember?'" Then I thought about it, 'What will I remember?' And so then every single week, I would draw something new."

Her work has become a neighborhood attraction. She is now averaging three to four chalk drawings a week.

She takes requests and even does custom work for a small fee. Some of that money goes to buying more chalk. The rest gets donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank.