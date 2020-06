A shimmering, after-dark delight, one that has drawn lovers of ethereal illumination and transportive experiences from around the planet? It's real, it's in Paso Robles, and it's fancifully called "Sensorio."

Artist Bruce Munro's outdoor art installation temporarily closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic response, but it will reopen, on June 12, with new safety protocols in place.

Ready to return or see it for the first time? Tickets will be available for purchase on June 3.