What Southern Californians drivers can expect from Thanksgiving travel

Planning to be on the roads this Thanksgiving?

Expect company no matter when you're traveling, but try to avoid Tuesday afternoon and evening, according to the Auto Club.

Travel is expected to hit its peak on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. with the most drivers on the road.

“So if you are leaving, you want to leave before that, and if not, you leave maybe the day of Thanksgiving in the morning you're going to see the least amount of traffic,” said Gianella Ghiglino, a spokesperson for the Auto Club.

Thanksgiving travel is expected to rise 2.8% since last year with 6.58 million Southern California residents expected to drive 50 miles or more.

Ghiglino says that this is because of lower gas prices and delayed trips due to the pandemic.

“The average gas price for regular is actually $4.50, which is some of the lowest gas prices we've seen this year,” Ghiglino said. “So that's definitely encouraged a lot of people to travel by their car.”

Top locations that people will be traveling to in California are Anaheim, San Diego, the Central Coast, the Grand Canyon and Las Vegas.

She said that if traveling on the road, expect traffic and prepare.

“First and foremost, you want to make sure that your car is ready for that long road trip,” Ghiglino said. “That means the maintenance is up to date, that you check your car tires and your battery.”