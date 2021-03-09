Thailand

Thai PM Ends Presser Telling Reporters to Mind Their Own Business, Spraying Them With Disinfectant

The quick-tempered former army commander, who overthrew the elected government in a 2014 coup, is known for his unpredictable and bizarre behavior

Vachira Vachira/NurPhoto via Getty Image

Politicians are often accused of sanitizing the news. On Tuesday, Thailand’s prime minister sanitized members of the press.

After fielding a slew of questions from journalists at his weekly news conference in Bangkok, the famously mercurial Prayuth Chan-o-cha sprayed back — with disinfectant.

Riled by a final question about a possible Cabinet reshuffle, he told reporters to mind their own business, then grabbed a container of alcohol mist and doused the front row before sauntering off.

The quick-tempered former army commander, who overthrew the elected government in a 2014 coup, is known for his unpredictable behavior. In the past, he's spoken to a media scrum while fondling the ear of one of the reporters and flung a banana peel at camera operators.

After an event in 2018 he declined to speak to the media, and instead set up a life-size cutout of himself. “Ask this guy,” he said and walked away.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

