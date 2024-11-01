A possible suspect wearing a Halloween Michael Myers mask was seen in the area of a Harris County, Texas, home where a man was found shot to death, authorities said Friday.

NBC News reports that the suspect has not yet been identified and no arrests have been made.

Deputies were called to a home on Hawks Nest Drive late Thursday night and found the victim, Eric Pait, lying in his garage unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Pait died at the scene.

During the investigation, deputies learned that Pait’s estranged wife was murdered in August. That investigation is still open and active, the sheriff’s office said Friday. Detectives are working to establish if both incidents are connected.

Authorities spoke with witnesses and viewed security videos from neighboring homes and learned that a possible suspect was seen walking in the area wearing a mask of Michael Myers, the fictional murderer from the "Halloween" movie series.

Two children were found unharmed in the home, the sheriff's office said. A family member had called 911 to report the shooting.

Witnesses said that someone in the Myers mask walked up to the victim while he was in his garage and started shooting, local news station KHOU reported.

