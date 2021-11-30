coronavirus relief

Texas Man Who Got $1.6M in PPP Loans, Bought Lamborghini Sentenced to 9 Years

Lee Price III spent money from the coronavirus relief program on a Lamborghini, a truck and a Rolex watch, officials said

Lamborghini Urus
Liu Jiahao | VCG | Visual China Group | Getty Images

A Texas man who fraudulently got $1.6 million in coronavirus relief loans and then spent some of it on a Lamborghini was sentenced to more than nine years in prison Monday, federal prosecutors said.

The man, Lee Price III, 30, was sentenced to 110 months on wire fraud and money laundering counts, the Justice Department said. He pleaded guilty in September.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Price, of Houston, received $1.6 million in loans from the Paycheck Protection Program, which Congress passed in March 2020 to help businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The purported businesses had no record of employees or payroll, and Price spent some of the money on a Lamborghini Urus, a Ford F-350 and a Rolex watch, according to court documents.

U.S. & World

coronavirus vaccine 39 mins ago

Biden Vaccine Rule for Health Workers Blocked in 10 States

Twitter 55 mins ago

Who Is Parag Agrawal? New Twitter CEO Steps From Backstage to Spotlight

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here. 

This article tagged under:

coronavirus reliefTexas
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us