A Texas man was arrested Tuesday and accused of trespassing at President Donald Trump's Palm Beach, Florida, club, according to an arrest report obtained by NBC News.

Palm Beach police said they responded at the Mar-a-Lago resort shortly after midnight and were met by Secret Service agents who had detained Anthony Reyes, 23.

Reyes allegedly told police that he had climbed a wall surrounding the property to "spread the gospel" to Trump and "marry Kai," an apparent reference to the president's 18-year-old granddaughter (the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr.).

The Secret Service said that it found Reyes on the property and that he told them "he had jumped over the wall to get into property," according to the arrest report. Reyes had not been permitted to enter the protected site, police said. He was previously arrested and accused of trespassing on the property on New Year's Eve, the police report said.

A Secret Service spokesperson said in a statement that agency personnel detained Reyes after he "scaled a perimeter fence and triggered alarms."

"No Secret Service protectees were present at the time of this incident," the spokesperson added.

A White House official told NBC News that Trump had been briefed on the incident and deferred to the Secret Service for further information.

Reyes was booked at the Palm Beach County Jail with bond set at $50,000 with a series of conditions, including no contact with Trump or any of his family members (including Kai Trump), court records show. He pleaded not guilty.

In July, Mar-a-Lago became a federally protected area by the Secret Service after a gunman opened fire on a Trump campaign rally earlier that month in an attempted assassination.

Tuesday's arrest was not the first time that Trump's Florida property has been targeted.

A Florida man was accused last fall of trying to assassinate Trump at his golf course in West Palm Beach. Ryan Routh faces federal and state charges over the alleged plot.

Warren Jones Crazybull of Idaho was also charged with making phone calls to Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, threatening to kill him.

