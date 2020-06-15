El Paso

Texas Man Pleads Guilty in Cacti Smuggling Case

Harry George Bock II, of El Paso, faces three years of probation

By Associated Press

NBC 5 News

A man pleaded guilty in connection with a West Texas ring that smuggled rare living rock cacti, a plant that wildlife officials say are a protected species.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas says Harry George Bock II, of El Paso, pleaded guilty Tuesday before a U.S. magistrate judge in Pecos to one count of mislabeling exports in a scheme to ship cacti overseas.

El Paso Times reports that the government seized Bock's shipment of 41 cacti at an international mail facility in Chicago in 2018.

U.S. & World

Supreme Court 8 hours ago

Supreme Court Rules LGBTQ People Protected From Job Discrimination

protests 7 hours ago

‘When Does It Stop?’ Rayshard Brooks’ Family Pleads for Justice, Change

The U.S. wildlife says that Bock faces three years of probation, $7,200 in restitution as part of a plea agreement.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

El Paso
Coronavirus Pandemic George Floyd Protests Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us