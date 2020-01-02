la porte

Texas Man Missing for 11 Days Found Alive in Grand Canyon

Martin Edward O'Connor is undergoing a medical evaluation

A Texas man who had been missing at the Grand Canyon for 11 days has been found alive.

National Park Service officials say 58-year-old Martin Edward O'Connor of La Porte was located Thursday morning and flown out of the canyon in a helicopter.

O'Connor was undergoing a medical evaluation.

Authorities said O'Connor was in stable condition, but declined to release information on whether he suffered injuries as a result of being in the park during wintry conditions.

National Park Service rangers found O'Connor on the rugged New Hance Trail, one of the most difficult trails on the canyon's South Rim.

Before being located, O'Connor was last seen at a lodge in Grand Canyon Village on Dec. 22.

