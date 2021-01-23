Texas Man Charged in Capitol Riot Made Online Threat to ‘Assassinate' AOC

A man from Texas whom federal officials have charged with breaching the U.S. Capitol allegedly made online threats against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a U.S. Capitol police officer.

Last week, Garrett Miller joined the growing list of people charged in connection with the Jan. 6 assault on the nation's capitol. He was taken into custody on Wednesday and made his first court appearance on Friday.

The FBI said in Miller's criminal complaint that the Dallas area man posted repeatedly to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to not only admit his participation in the riot, but share footage of himself inside the building.

Court documents say Miller posted a video to Twitter - his account has since been suspended - the evening of Jan. 6 "From inside congress." The 14-second video "pans across a crowd who is inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, waving pro-Trump and American flags," the feds say.

That same day, officials allege Miller responded to a tweet by AOC saying, “We acted with honor and we where not armed. We where gentle with the police. They

murdered a child.” In a direct follow-up tweet he said, "Assassinate AOC."

Days after the siege, Miller allegedly said he "had a rope in [his] bag on that day," in a post to Instagram.

In addition to the threat made against the New York representative, the feds say Miller posted to Facebook 10 days after the siege to say the Capitol officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt "deserves to die." A few days prior, Miller allegedly said, "We going to get a hold of [the USCP officer] and hug his neck with a nice piece of rope."

One of Miller's final Facebook posts referenced in the complaint said he was "happy to make death threats" online, and was "happy to be banned" from Twitter.

In what has become a common trend among many of the alleged rioters of the Jan. 6 insurrection, the FBI says Miller heavily documented his involvement, including his preparations before arriving in Washington, D.C.

Four days prior to the siege, Miller posted to Facebook, "I am about to drive across the country for this trump s--t. On Monday . . . Some crazy s--t going to happen this week. Dollar might collapse. . . . civil war could start . . . not sure what to do in DC.” The next day he said that he was bringing “a grappling hook and rope and a level 3 vest. Helmets mouth guard and bump cap,” but last time he came to D.C. for a pro-Trump rally he “had a lot of guns” with him, the complaint says.

Miller said he "just wanted to incriminate myself a little lol," underneath a selfie taken from inside the U.S. Capitol building that he posted to Facebook officials say.

"Well, you did!" Ocasio-Crotez said in a tweet Friday night when news of Miller's arrest and charges came out.

A lawyer representing Miller told CNN Saturday that his client "certainly regrets what he did."

"He did it in support of former President (Donald) Trump, but regrets his actions. He has the support of his family, and a lot of the comments, as viewed in context, are really sort of misguided political hyperbole. Given the political divide these days, there is a lot of hyperbole," Clint Broden said.