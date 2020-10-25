Texas

Texas Boy, 3, Dies After Accidentally Shooting Himself in the Chest at Birthday Party

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said its "thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of this tragic accident."

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

A Texas child is dead after accidentally shooting himself in the chest during his birthday party, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to a home in Porter, Texas — about 25 miles north of Houston — on Saturday for a wellness check, according to a press release.

When the officers arrived, they were told the child, 3, who has not been identified, had been shot in the chest. Family and friends had gathered at the home for the birthday party.

U.S. & World

amy coney barrett 3 hours ago

Senate Votes to Advance Barrett; Confirmation Expected Mon

coronavirus pandemic 1 hour ago

Trump Aide Says ‘We're Not Going to Control the Pandemic'

While playing cards they heard the gunshot go off.

The child found the gun, a pistol, after it fell out of a family member's pocket, according to the press release.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

TexasshootingMontgomery CountyaccidentChild
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us