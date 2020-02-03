Two Killed, Another Injured in Shooting at Texas A&M-Commerce

Two people are dead and a third person is recovering after a shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce, university police say.

The Texas A&M-Commerce University Police Department tweeted Monday afternoon there were three gunshot victims at the Pride Rock residence hall. A short time later the school tweeted that two of the victims had died and that a third was being treated at a nearby hospital.

There have been 2 confirmed deaths. The third victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment. UPD has stationed officers throughout campus, including all key gathering points, for the safety of the campus community.



We will continue to share updates as they are available. — A&M-Commerce (@tamuc) February 3, 2020

No further details about the victims, including their identities or the motive behind the shooting, have been released.

Students at the East Texas college were warned to take shelter and stay in place while university police investigate the shooting. The shelter in place order was lifted at about 1:30 p.m., though Pride Rock residence hall and the surrounding area remain blocked off.

Pride Rock is a three-story suite-style coed residence hall for freshmen.

Classes have been canceled for the remainder of the day.

Officials with the university say the Rayburn Student Center is available for students displaced by the ongoing investigation. Additionally, counselors are the student center for anyone who may need assistance coping with the shooting.

Texas A&M University-Commerce is part of the Texas A&M University system and has a student body of about 6,000 undergraduate students and 4,000 graduate students. Commerce is located about 60 miles northeast of Dallas-Fort Worth.