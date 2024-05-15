California officials testing alternative models to replace gas tax

California officials want to ditch the state's gas tax, and they're actually offering to pay people as they try to figure out an alternative.

The latest pilot program officials are testing to possibly subplant the 58 cents-per-gallon gas tax is paying select drivers $400 gift cards to participate in two alternative payment models, according to the Los Angeles Times.

One model is a flat per-mile rate and a second is an individualized rate based on a given vehicle's fuel efficiency, the newspaper says.

