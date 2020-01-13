Elon Musk

Teslas Will Soon Talk and Make Fart Noises, Elon Musk Says

Musk teased a new feature over the weekend that appears to enable Teslas to communicate with pedestrians

FILE/Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s vision for transportation now includes talking cars.

Musk teased a new feature over the weekend that appears to enable Teslas to communicate with pedestrians. He said in a tweet that the feature will “soon” roll out, but he did not offer a specific timeline.

In the clip Musk shared on Twitter, a Model 3 rolls by as the speakers play, “Well don’t just stand there staring. Hop in.”

“Teslas will soon talk to people if you want,” he said in the tweet on Saturday. “This is real.”

Musk added that on top of speaking with pedestrians, drivers could use the feature to emit a fart noise.

While no details have been released about the feature, it appears to rely on external speakers, which electric car manufacturers were forced to add to vehicles to comply with U.S. and EU safety regulations. The regulations require electric cars to produce artificial noise at low levels to prevent pedestrian accidents.

