Tesla Filing Lawsuit Against Calif. County After Decision Not to Reopen Businesses

Elon Musk, CEO and product architect of Tesla, said the company is suing Alameda County "immediately."
Musk took to Twitter to express his opinion about the county choosing not follow the second-phase of reopening the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"The unelected & ignorant 'Interim Health Officer' of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense!." he said.
Tesla reopened its Fremont plant Friday despite county public health orders against such nonessential businesses, according to a CNBC report citing company emails.
Musk said Tesla will move its headquarters and future programs to Texas or Nevada.
No further details were available.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.