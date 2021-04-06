Oakland

Oakland International Airport Terminal 1 Evacuated Due to Man Armed With Knife

By NBC Bay Area staff

Alameda County Sheriff's Office

An Oakland International Airport terminal was evacuated Tuesday morning due to a man armed with a knife, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the airport's Terminal 1 and evacuated the building as they contacted the armed man, who was near the baggage claim area, sheriff's officials said.

The man was threatening to hurt himself, sheriff's officials said, and deputies and crisis negotiators were speaking with the man to get him help. He was not threatening anyone else.

Port of Oakland officials said flights with Alaska, Delta, Frontier and Hawaiian airlines were impacted during the incident. They did not specify how long the flights were delayed or whether there were cancellations.

No further details were immediately available.

