Officials in a Tennessee city have fired five officers and suspended three others following a sex scandal at the police department.

Jason Cole, the mayor of La Vergne, near Nashville, began investigating the department in December after getting an anonymous complaint, according to an investigative report that NBC affiliate WSMV-TV obtained through a records request.

The investigation found that a female officer was engaging in unreported sexual relationships with several other members of the department, having sex on duty and on city-owned property and committing sexual harassment by sending explicit photos and videos.

“This is a difficult situation for our department and for the city, but I want to be clear that the actions of a few do not represent this department as a whole,” Police Chief Burrel “Chip” Davis said Monday in a statement.

The report also uncovered a “Girls Gone Wild”-type party involving multiple officers and their spouses in a hot tub on a La Vergne police sergeant's houseboat. It claims officers participated in open marriages with each other and discussed threesomes with the female officer and their wives, WSMV reported.

Cole called the matter “unacceptable” and said the city investigated it without delay.

“Our top priority moving forward will include rebuilding the public’s trust," the mayor said in a statement.

The 60-person department now has 11 vacancies, but Davis said there's enough staff to cover patrol shifts and to protect the community.