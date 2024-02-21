Ten feet of snow: February becomes ‘Febru-buried' at Mammoth Mountain

CHERRY BLOSSOMS... may be adding a pinkish pertness to pretty fruit trees around parts of the state and magnolia trees? Those wintertime wonders are in majestic bloom, much like another January/February favorite, the camellia. It's enough to make a person think that spring has somehow sprung, or at least the season is somewhere in the distance, ready to warm up our afternoons and make us don short-sleeved shirts. But around certain necks of the Sierra Nevada woods, snow continues to pile up in an impressive fashion, which should not come as a surprise to anyone who has weathered one of the recent "atmospheric rivers" that has visited California. Mammoth Mountain received ten feet of the frosty white stuff in February 2024, an announcement made on Feb. 20, with additional inches falling the night of the big reveal.

THE SUN... will be making a cameo as the final weekend of February nears, but before the beams add brilliance to all of that snow, peek at some snapshots taken around Mammoth Lakes and Mammoth Mountain just ahead of the resort's "we've had lots and lots of snow" reveal on Feb. 20.

Jacob Myrhe, Mammoth Lakes Tourism A scene out of a storybook came to cold life near Mammoth Mountain.

Jacob Myhre, Mammoth Lakes Tourism Trees doused in frosting added to the placid vibe.

Jacob Myhre, Mammoth Lakes Tourism Another look at the winter wonderland that is Mammoth this February.