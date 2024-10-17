Teen suspect and father indicted in Georgia high school shooting that killed 4

A Georgia grand jury indicted a teenage boy and his father on dozens of charges, including murder, in connection with a mass shooting last month that killed four people at Apalachee High School, officials said Thursday.

A Barrow County grand jury indicted 14-year-old Colt Gray on 55 counts, including four counts of malice murder and four counts of felony murder, in the Sept. 4 shooting on the campus in Winder, Georgia, according to court records.

He is being charged as an adult in the case. He is accused of fatally shooting two students and two teachers, and wounding nine others.

The teenager was also indicted on charges including first-degree cruelty to children and aggravated assault.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

His father, Colin Gray, was indicted on 29 counts, including second-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to children, involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct, according to records from the Barrow County District Attorney's Office.

The father and son were indicted separately.

Two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told NBC News last month that Gray gave his son an AR-15 style rifle as a gift.

Gray gave his son the weapon at some point after they were interviewed by law enforcement officials in May 2023 in connection with reported online threats to carry out a school shooting, the sources said.

Both are scheduled to appear for arraignment on Nov. 21, when each would formally enter a plea. Colin Gray is being held in the Barrow County jail and his son is being held in a juvenile detention center in Gainesville.

Barrow County District Attorney Brad Smith said last month Colin Gray's charges marked the first time in state history a parent of a suspected school shooter was charged.

Killed in the shooting were Mason Schermerhorn, 14; Christian Angulo, 14; Richard Aspinwall, 39; Cristina Irimie, 53.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: