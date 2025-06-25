Teen severely injured in diving accident at New Hampshire beach

A teenager is in intensive care after suffering grave injuries in the water off the coast of New Hampshire Monday afternoon.

Aiden Sloan, 19, and his cousins were at Hampton Beach, trying to cool off in these record-breaking temperatures.

"They were diving into the waves like kids do," said Sloan's mother, Melina Burton. "And there was a sandbar that nobody could have known was there, so he dove through a wave and he hit the sandbar head-on."

Sloan was knocked out.

"He said 'When I came to, Mom, I could see the top of the water, but my arms and legs wouldn't work, and I couldn't get myself to the top to get air,'" Burton recalled.

Aiden Sloan is in intensive care after suffering grave injuries in the water off the coast of New Hampshire Monday afternoon.

Michael Henry and Gabriel Ruiz, Sloan's cousins, realized something was wrong.

"We looked at his eyes," said Henry. "They were, like, bulging out of his face."

He said they needed to get him out of the water because he wasn't breathing. They dragged him to the beach.

"He was just, like, not moving at all," said Ruiz. "It was like we were carrying a dead body."

Sloan, who's a cook at a Nashua restaurant, had a concussion, a bruised spine and a broken neck.

"He doesn't have any movement in his right leg," said Burton. "He can lift his arms, he cannot use his hands to clench or wiggle his fingers. On his left foot, he can wiggle his toes minimally."

It's unknown yet what his prognosis will be.

Burton, who's so grateful to Sloan's younger cousins for saving him, has been by his side.

"It's really heartbreaking to know that your child is injured and he's in pain and there's nothing that you can do for him," she said.

There is a fundraising effort online to help pay the bills that insurance may not cover.

Sloan is expected to remain in the hospital for several weeks before going to a rehab facility.