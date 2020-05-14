Florida

Teen Learning How to Drive Hits, Kills Dad During Parking Lesson in Florida

The man was struck while his 15-year-old daughter was learning how to park, police said

A Florida man was killed while teaching his teen daughter to drive, police said.

The fatal accident happened at a park in Tarpon Springs about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to NBC affiliate WFLA of Tampa. The victim was identified only as a 46-year-old man.

The man was standing in front of his 2017 Ford pickup when his 15-year-old accidentally hit the accelerator and struck him, the station reported.

She was learning how to park when the truck struck a curb, the man and a tree, police said.

