Police say 18-year-old Tessa Majors was a freshman at Barnard College

No arrests have been made in her brutal murder, according to police

A college student was found dead in Morningside Park with several stab wounds to her body, killed in an apparent armed robbery, police and school officials said.

The 18-year-old, identified as Tessa Majors from Virginia, was a first-year student at Barnard College, according to the school. She was found Wednesday evening by a security guard near an entrance to the park at West 116th Street and Morningside Avenue, police said.

We've lost a young woman full of potential in a senseless act of violence. I want every student and every member of faculty to know your city will be with you in the days ahead. BILL DE BLASIO, MAYOR OF NEW YORK CITY

There were multiple stab wounds to her face and body, according to police. A law enforcement source said a witness saw a group of people running from where the body was found. No arrests have been made.

A law enforcement source with knowledge of the case tells News 4 people are looking into whether the deadly robbery may be connected to another nearby robbery from less than a week earlier. In that case, on Dec. 5, a 19-year-old man was robbed near 114th Street and Riverside Drive by two men who fled the park afterward, cops said.

A campuswide text that went out to students and staff late Wednesday said one male suspect may have been wearing a green jacket and a mask. It wasn't clear if that person matched the description of one of the two suspects from the other robbery.

Police still don't know if the two cases are connected, but it is an element they're looking at in their quest to find Majors' killer or killers.

Meanwhile, Majors' death has rocked the entire campus community. In an email to students, the school said that Majors was "just beginning her journey at Barnard and in life," and that her family was en route to the city.

On behalf of the entire Columbia community, I send my deepest condolences to Tessa's family, the Barnard community, and all who knew and loved her. Columbia stands in sympathy with Barnard. LEE C. BOLLINGER, PRESIDENT, COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY

The college freshman played in a band and she recently had her first show in October, according to her Instagram posts.

"This is an unthinkable tragedy that has shaken us to our core," Barnard President Sian Leah Beilock said in the letter, adding that counseling services would be available all day Thursday.

Columbia University President Lee Bollinger also released a statement, describing her attack Thursday as an "unthinkable tragedy." He said he and other members of the university's senior leadership were working closely with Barnard and the NYPD to better understand the details.

Pledging an update on the investigation later Thursday, Mayor de Blasio tweeted his vow to find the suspects and bring them to justice.