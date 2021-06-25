Teen Pulled From Rubble of Collapsed Condo Pleaded With Rescuers: ‘Please Don't Leave Me'

The teen boy rescued from the rubble of the collapse of a beachside condominium complex near Miami has been identified as 15-year-old Jonah Handler.

Officials with the Archdiocese of Miami said Handler is a 10th grader at Monsignor Edward Pace High School in Miami Gardens and member of the school's baseball team.

Emergency workers pulled Handler from the tangled debris of the Champlain Towers South Condo not long after a section of the 12-story building collapsed.

Dramatic video footage showed firefighters helping Handler out of the wreckage and placing him on a stretcher.

The teen was hospitalized but his exact condition was unknown. It was unknown if he was a resident of the building.

A boy is rescued by firefighters from the rubble of a partial collapse of a condo building in Surfside. (Video credit: ReliableNewsMedia)

Nicolas Balboa, 55, helped firefighters rescue Handler. Balboa, who was visiting his father in Surfside from Arizona, was walking his dog early Thursday when he heard a loud noise and saw the building crumble.

"As I moved closer, I could hear somebody making noise and yelling. I started to get close to the building and climbed into the debris, and I could hear him saying that he was over there, and I could see his arm sticking up through the debris and waving his hand," Nicholas Balboa, a man from Phoenix, told CNBC's "The News with Shepard Smith" on Thursday night.

"He was just saying, 'Please don't leave me, please don't leave me.' I told him that we weren't going to leave him," Balboa said. "It was myself and one other person. So, we were there and we just felt like we could get to him. It didn't feel right to just leave him, especially hearing that his voice was just so young."

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says 159 people are still unaccounted for.

Rescue crews, which include some 130 firefighters working in teams, are approaching the pile from above and below as they search for any signs of life in what had been a wing of the Champlain Towers South.