Technical Issues Resolved At Riverside County Voting Locations

Voters are not assigned to a specific voter assistance center and may visit any of the 130 locations.

No delays were reported at the polls Sunday, one day after early voting in Riverside County was snarled by heavy traffic in the voter registration confirmation system, causing increased wait times for some voters.

"Yesterday some voter assistance centers experienced intermittent delays due to significant volume in the voter registration lookup system," said Brooke Federico, public information officer for Riverside County. "The county team worked with the system's vendor to identify and quickly resolve the problem."

She said that by Saturday afternoon, the system was responding faster, and voters were being processed quicker and with fewer delays.

Federico said no delays were reported Sunday morning.

The delays on Saturday coincided with the opening of 130 voter assistance centers, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday.

On Election Day, the voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters are not assigned to a specific voter assistance center and may visit any of the 130 locations.

Voters can also return their vote-by-mail ballots at one of the voter assistance centers, official drop-off boxes or through the U.S. Postal Service. All ballots postmarked on or before Nov. 3 and received by the Registrar of Voters by Nov. 20 will be counted.

