Tech isn't the only six-figure industry to work for—consulting jobs pay an average $103,000 a year

Tech has long been considered one of the most desirable industries to work in. That's in part because of its comparatively high salaries. A senior technical program manager at Amazon makes between $119,000 and $231,400 per year, for example, and a software engineer at Microsoft makes between $94,300 and $182,600 per year in most of the U.S. These companies often offer benefits like ample paid time off as well.

But other industries can offer comparable salaries and benefits. Job search site Glassdoor recently released its Best Places to Work report based on current and former employee reviews. They singled out the best industries to work for based on the ones that showed up most on the list.

Though it still topped the list, "tech is a little bit less popular this year just because of the news that they've had around layoffs and fears of recession," says Daniel Zhao, lead economist at Glassdoor. As such, industries like consulting "are making a bit of a resurgence" in popularity.

Twelve consulting companies made it onto Glassdoor's list, making it the second best industry to work for after tech. That includes the No. 1 company to work for altogether, Bain & Company.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Here's what it takes to get a job in the industry.

Consultants help solve problems for clients

Big picture, consultants aim to help organizations operate better.

Whether they work individually or as part of a bigger firm, this could mean solving systemic problems for companies, increasing their efficiency and productivity, building new revenue streams for them and so on. Often their work is project based and they serve multiple clients at once. You'll want to make sure you're comfortable dealing with multiple clients at a time and often traveling to meet them, consultant Kristina Kang says about the job.

Many industries rely on consultants but sectors like finance, marketing and business development do so more heavily than others, according to remote and hybrid job search site Flexjobs.

Nationwide, consultants make an average of $103,425 per year, according to ZipRecruiter.

Jobs 'are a great stepping stone'

Qualifications to become a consultant vary depending on your clients' industry.

Most need at least a bachelor's degree and some experience in the field to get hired, according to jobsite Indeed. For instance, if you're interested in consulting marketing firms, it might behoove you to work in marketing for a couple of years before switching over. Many consultants get degrees in business administration or economics. Others might need certain certifications and an MBA to be considered.

Consulting firms on Glassdoor's list of best companies to work for include McKinsey & Company, Booz Allen Hamilton and Huron Consulting Group. Many offer early career opportunities like entry-level jobs and summer internships.

These companies "tend to offer really great career opportunities," says Zhao. "They are a great stepping stone for people looking to start their careers."

Want to land your dream job in 2024? Take CNBC's new online course How to Ace Your Job Interview to learn what hiring managers are really looking for, body language techniques, what to say and not to say, and the best way to talk about pay. Get started today and save 50% with discount code EARLYBIRD.

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Check out:

One of 2024′s 'best jobs' can pay over $200,000 and let you work remotely without a college degree

The 7 most popular countries for U.S. workers moving abroad