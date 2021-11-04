Tech Companies Blasted for Inaction on Spanish-Language Disinformation

Lawmakers and activists blasted technology companies Wednesday in an online panel, saying they are doing a worse job flagging and removing disinformation posted online in Spanish than they are in English.

Technology companies are leaving in place disinformation in Spanish or failing to flag it on social media platforms after they have removed or issued warnings about identical posts in English, the lawmakers, a federal regulator and anti-disinformation activists said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The discussion on the spread of online disinformation in Spanish and other languages was organized by Free Press Action, a political anti-disinformation group and Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico.

Participants included Luján, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Rep. Tony Cardenas of California — all Democrats — and Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, a commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission, which regulates deceptive trade practices.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com