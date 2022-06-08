What to Know About the Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at the Forum

The Foo Fighters will celebrate the life of Taylor Hawkins with the band's fans and the music the drummer shared with them at two tribute concerts planned for later this year.

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will be Sept. 27 at the Forum in Inglewood, and Sept. 3 at Wembley Stadium in London. The lineups are expected to be announced soon.

Tickets go on sale June 17

“For our dear friend, our badass bandmate, our beloved brother… Foo Fighters and The Hawkins family bring you the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts,” the Foo Fighters said in a tweet.

Hawkins’ wife also released a statement Wednesday in which she thanked fans for their support and love. Hawkins grew up in Laguna Beach and graduated from Laguna Beach High School in 1990.

“My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor's fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor,'' Hawkins' wife Alison tweeted Wednesday. “As Taylor's wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to `knocking your socks off' during every performance.

“In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honor Taylor's legacy and the music he gave us.''

Hawkins died March 25 in Bogotá, Colombia, where he and the band were scheduled to perform at the Festival Estéreo Picnic before headlining at Lollapalooza Brazil. The rock band cancelled all upcoming concerts following his death, including two SoCal dates planned for Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. The tour was scheduled to begin in late April.

Hawkins joined the Foo Fighters in 1997 after stints with Orange County-based Sylvia, Canadian rock singer Sass Jordan and Alanis Morissette’s touring band in the mid-1990s.