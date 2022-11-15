Boy, 9, and Woman Injured in Stabbing Attack at Downtown LA Target

A 9-year-old boy and 25-year-old woman were injured in a stabbing rampage Tuesday night at a downtown Los Angeles Target.

Around 6:22 p.m. a shooting was reported at 7th St. and Figueroa in downtown LA, according to authorities.

When police arrived they found two individuals suffering from stab wounds, one individual was injured, and one individual had been shot.

Both stabbing victims were in critical condition, according to Capt. Elaine Morales, of the LAPD Central Division. One of the victims was a 9-year-old boy and the second was a 25-year-old woman.

According to police, the man responsible for the stabbings was shot by security guards before LAPD officers arrived to the scene.

He has taken into custody and later died. There is no information on the identity of that person.

The man walked into the Target store grabbed a knife from a shelf in the household area and proceeded to cashier area where he began stabbing people, according to Morales.

The woman was stabbed in the chest and the boy sustained a deep laceration in a shoulder, police said. The boy's mother was in the store but was not with him at the time oft the stabbing.



Moore said the man "told the young boy that he was going to stab him and kill him."

"He repeated that more than once," Moore said.

Moore said the boy tried to get away before he was attacked.

"Without any further provocation (he) suddenly attacked and stabbed this young child in the back,'' Moore said.



The attacker then continued along a store aisle when he encountered and attacked the woman.

Police are still investigating a motive for the stabbings.