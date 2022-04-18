Target's Car Seat Trade-In Begins This Week: What to Know

Parents in possession of car seats that are no longer needed can trade them in at Target for a 20% off Target Circle app coupon.

Do you have an old, expired, or damaged car seat you need to get rid of? Target's car seat trade-in program is back.

Parents in possession of car seats that are no longer needed can trade them in at Target for a 20% off Target Circle app coupon that can be used toward a new car seat, stroller, or other select baby gear or furniture.

Target is offering a bonus this year: The coupon can be redeemed twice.

The semi-annual trade-in event runs from Monday, April 18, through Saturday, April 30, at all participating Target stores. To make sure your local Target store is participating in the semi-annual car seat trade-in event, visit the Target website.

To get the coupon, drop off the car seat or base in the designated box inside the store. Use the Target Circle app to scan the code on the box and receive the coupon. Find the offer in the Baby category and click the red "+" to add it to your order. A Target employee can help if you need assistance.

The used car seats will be given to Waste Management to be recycled. Target has been recycling car seats since 2016 and has, to date, recycled more than 25.4 million pounds of car seats.