An officer with the Tampa Police Department was fired Tuesday after being caught on camera dragging a woman into jail following her November arrest.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reported Gregory Damon, who had been with the department since August of 2016, was fired following an internal investigation that determined he violated multiple department policies while booking an inmate.

According to the station, Damon was called to a health center in Tampa on November 17 because a woman was sleeping outside the building and refused to leave. The woman, who was not identified, had been given a warning in October and was arrested.

When Damon and the woman arrived at the booking facility, she refused to get out of the vehicle and yelled at the officer “I want you to drag me!” Damon took the woman by her arm and was seen on camera dragging her across the ground before two Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies raised her off the ground and began the booking process.

Investigators said the woman used vulgar language to Damon, who reportedly made rude and derogatory comments toward her. TPD said they were notified by the sheriff's office about the incident.

“Professionalism is not only expected, it is demanded, in every encounter our officers have with the public, regardless of the arrestee being uncooperative or unpleasant in return. As law enforcement officers, we are held to a higher standard,” said TPD Interim Chief Lee Bercaw. "This former officer’s actions were unacceptable and are not tolerated at this department, which is why we acted swiftly in initiating an internal investigation, relieving him of his duties, and ultimately terminating his employment.”