Take an Early Peek at Victorville’s New Cracker Barrel Décor

Those famous vintage wall decorations? They're paying colorful homage to the Golden State. 12 photos 1/12 Cracker Barrel The new Victorville Cracker Barrel, the first Cracker Barrel to open in California, is flush with state-themed antiques and signage. One section of wall is devoted to Route 66 and nearby vacation spots. 2/12 Cracker Barrel The new Victorville Cracker Barrel, the first Cracker Barrel to open in California, is flush with state-themed antiques and signage. One section of wall is devoted to Route 66 and nearby vacation spots. 3/12 Cracker Barrel Cracker Barrel has its own Décor Warehouse, "which houses over 90,000 pieces of Americana — no replicas." 4/12 Cracker Barrel A keen eye will notice that "... nearly every antique advertisement or product is from a California-based company." 5/12 Cracker Barrel Tack and a feed sign are on view in an alcove themed to "Desert Ranch." 6/12 Cracker Barrel The Desert Ranch alcove also includes a Porterville Pump Shop ad as well as "... a vintage calendar that pays homage to California's Gold Rush era." 7/12 Cracker Barrel Look for the Mission of California soda barrel near the hearth. 8/12 Cracker Barrel A wall devoted to the film industry boasts a host of cameras, photographs, and advertisements. 9/12 Cracker Barrel A detail of the restaurant's Industry Wall. 10/12 Cracker Barrel More cameras from the Industry Wall. The cameras and projectors are antiques. 11/12 Cracker Barrel Ads for citrus companies, as well as Blue Goose Pears and Red Star Apples, offer a spotlight on California's agricultural heritage. 12/12 Cracker Barrel And a UCLA flag lends LA some long-ago love. Want to see the hundreds of Golden State-based signs and antiques for yourself? Cracker Barrel opens in Victorville on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018.

