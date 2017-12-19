Take an Early Peek at Victorville’s New Cracker Barrel Décor

Those famous vintage wall decorations? They're paying colorful homage to the Golden State.

The new Victorville Cracker Barrel, the first Cracker Barrel to open in California, is flush with state-themed antiques and signage. One section of wall is devoted to Route 66 and nearby vacation spots.
The new Victorville Cracker Barrel, the first Cracker Barrel to open in California, is flush with state-themed antiques and signage. One section of wall is devoted to Route 66 and nearby vacation spots.
Cracker Barrel has its own Décor Warehouse, "which houses over 90,000 pieces of Americana — no replicas."
A keen eye will notice that "... nearly every antique advertisement or product is from a California-based company."
Tack and a feed sign are on view in an alcove themed to "Desert Ranch."
The Desert Ranch alcove also includes a Porterville Pump Shop ad as well as "... a vintage calendar that pays homage to California's Gold Rush era."
Look for the Mission of California soda barrel near the hearth.
A wall devoted to the film industry boasts a host of cameras, photographs, and advertisements.
A detail of the restaurant's Industry Wall.
More cameras from the Industry Wall. The cameras and projectors are antiques.
Ads for citrus companies, as well as Blue Goose Pears and Red Star Apples, offer a spotlight on California's agricultural heritage.
And a UCLA flag lends LA some long-ago love. Want to see the hundreds of Golden State-based signs and antiques for yourself? Cracker Barrel opens in Victorville on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018.
