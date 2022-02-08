Take a Look at the Super Bowl Sunday Menu at SoFi Stadium

By Heather Navarro

What would a Super Bowl be without the snacks?

While the Los Angeles Rams go head-to-head with the Bengals Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, fans in the stands will have quite the feast to fuel their enthusiasm.

From brownies to barbacoa taquitos, chefs at SoFi Stadium prepared the menu especially for the big day.

Take a look below at all the stadium offerings for Super Bowl Sunday.

10 photos
1/10
Michael Duarte
2/10
Michael Duarte
3/10
Michael Duarte
4/10
Michael Duarte
5/10
Michael Duarte
6/10
Michael Duarte
7/10
Michael Duarte
8/10
Michael Duarte
SoFi Stadium's Super Bowl LVI menu.
9/10
10/10
Michael Duarte

