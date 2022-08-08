Missing Girl

16-Year-Old Placer County Girl Goes Missing From Lake Tahoe-Area Campground

Authorities are treating Kiely Rodni's disappearance from the Prosser Family Campground as an abduction

Authorities in the Lake Tahoe area on Monday were searching for a 16-year-old Placer County girl who went missing from a campground Saturday, and they are treating her disappearance as a possible abduction.

Kiely Rodni vanished early Saturday morning from the Prosser Family Campground outside of Truckee, California, where she had been at a party attended by dozens of young people, authorities said.

Kiely is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with blonde hair and hazel eyes, and she may be wearing a black tank top with green Dickies pants.

Placer County authorities posted an emotional plea from Kiely's mother Monday:

"If anyone else out there knows where she is or knows where she might be, if you have any ideas or thoughts, please come forward and share them," Lindsey Rodni-Nieman said.

Kiely's car, a silver 2013 Honda CRV, also was missing. The license plate number is 8YUR127, officials said.

Anyone who has information about Kiely's disappearance should contact the Placer County Sheriff's Office at 530-581-6320, option 7.

