Taco Truck Vendors Robbed at Gunpoint in South LA

The owners and customers of a taco truck were victims of an armed robbery that was captured on the vehicle's security cameras Sunday in South LA.

In the video captured by the cameras, two men are seen holding one of the employees at gunpoint and subduing one of the employees. Another one of the employees was hit with a gun.

"One of the guys was on the floor bleeding, and then the other one was just holding his jaw," recalled Alondra Martinez, who works inside the truck.

The robbery took place around 11:45 p.m. at the intersection of 103rd Street and Avalon Boulevard, according to authorities.

The two men fled down West 103rd Street toward Main Street in a white Honda. They managed to take between $500 and $1,000 in cash, as well as cell phones and the employees' wallets.

One of the employees received treatment for injuries to his face.

Martinez said the truck has been robbed at gunpoint before. She expressed sadness at being targeted in the community which she and her coworkers serve.

Now, the business is considering going cashless to make itself a less desirable target for would-be thieves.

"We're thinking we're gonna go towards that route, for sure," she said.

The police are still investigating the incident.