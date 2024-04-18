Pennsylvania

Caught on camera: Pennsylvania Taco Bell manager saves choking baby

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Taco Bell manager in Pennsylvania is being hailed a hero for helping a baby who had stopped breathing.

This all happened on Saturday in Richboro, Pennsylvania.

Léelo en español aquí

Surveillance video shows a woman in the drive-thru holding her baby before she jumps and screams for help.

The restaurant's manager comes running from the side door.

She helped the mother perform CPR while another worker called 911.

The manager says she knew what to do because something similar happened to her daughter when she was little.

She said that she is not a hero, but just happened to be in the right place to help out a fellow mother.

