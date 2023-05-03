SUV Driver Crashes Into About 10 Vehicles in Rampage Near Downtown LA

A 37-year-old Temecula man was arrested Monday after a SUV rampage that damaged about 10 vehicles in a neighborhood north of downtown Los Angeles.

Witnesses on a sidewalk, including what appears to be a group of Los Angeles firefighters, can be seen in security camera video from the Eastside Italian Market Deli watching as a heavily damaged SUV rounds a corner and speeds past businesses. The driver of the 2004 Nissan Xterra intentionally rammed into several vehicles, including parked cars, the LAPD said.

People can be heard yelling for the driver to stop as he passes by the businesses for a second time. The driver, identified by police as 37-year-old Diosdado Tzintzunespindo, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon -- the SUV -- around 3 p.m. near Morton Avenue in Echo Park.

LAPD News: ADW w/ a Vehicle Involving Multiple Vehicles pic.twitter.com/rd3hDEYOfp — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) May 2, 2023

The suspect crashed into about 10 vehicles, police said.

"This individual participated in a series of assaults with his vehicle on multiple victims in the Elysian Park and Chinatown areas of Los Angeles," Chief Michel Moore said at a police commission meeting. "We have taken a statement from him and we will continue to investigate the circumstances. Given the traffic flows that were occurring in those areas in which he moved, we believe it is highly possible that there may be additional victims."

It was not immediately clear whether Tzintzunespindo has an attorney. Details about a motive were not immediately available.

The Los Angeles Police Department has identified more than 13 victims, including an LAPD employee returning from lunch and a Water and Power Department employee, Moore said.

Crashes were reported at Vignes and Bauchet streets, and College Street and Chavez Ravine Place near Dodger Stadium. Near the 1700 block of North Main Street, a bus and parked Department of Water and Power vehicles were struck. More crashes near the stadium were reported at Vin Scully and Academy ways, and another at a gas station near the 5 Freeway and Stadium Way.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Detective Kim at the Central Area Department Station at 213-833-3750 or 37790@lapd.online.

Haz clic aquí para leer esta historia en español.