Suspicious Death Investigation Underway After Discovery of Three Dead Children in East LA

Deputies launched a suspicious death investigation Monday after the deaths of three children in East Los Angeles.

The victims, all under the age of 3, were found in the 600 block of Ferris Avenue. Deputies responded to the home after a rescue call, indicating the children were not breathing.

Paramedics responded, but the children — a girl and two boys — died at the scene.

Their 28-year-old mother was detained for questioning, the sheriff’s department said.

LA County Board of Supervisors Chair, Hilda L. Solis, released the following statement after learning of the tragic deaths of three children in East Los Angeles.

“I am devastated to hear of the tragic deaths of three children in the East Los Angeles community. It is a horrifying situation and my office is working with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Department of Children and Family Services to launch a full investigation into the brutal murder of these three innocent children. My office is also leveraging County resources to provide counseling and support for the family and neighboring residents. Support services are also being extended to the firefighters and first responders who were the first ones on-site and witnessed this travesty. Although I wish this never occurred, we must do everything possible to ensure no other child endures such a tragedy.”

Video showed at least two patrol SUVs outside a home at the location.

Details about how the children died were not immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.