Suspect Arrested in Tesla Road Rage Confrontation Caught on Dashcam

A man sought in connection with a series of road rage encounters, including a violent freeway confrontation caught on camera in Glendale, is under arrest, authorities said Monday.

The suspect, identified by the California Highway Patrol as 36-year-old Nathaniel Radimak, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon Sunday. He is being held on $5 million bond.

The CHP said dashcam video helped lead to the arrest in Torrance.

"The assaults were captured on a dash-cam video and several leads were provided to our department by the public which led to the arrest," the California Highway Patrol said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear whether Radimak has an attorney.

The series of Jan. 11 road rage incidents included a confrontation on the 2 Freeway in Glendale. A Tesla driver can be seen cutting in front of another driver, then slamming on his brakes and stopping on the busy freeway northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

The video showed a partially masked Tesla driver holding what is identified in the arrest report as a pipe when he got out of the car and charged toward the driver's side door.

The man who recorded the video said the attacker struck his window several times with the object, but the window did not break. He turned on the dashcam after witnessing the Tesla driver involved in a confrontation with another driver on the freeway, he said.

Other drivers reported assaults the same day, the CHP said.