Suspect in University of Idaho killings was out driving alone around time of deaths, attorneys say

The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students went for a drive alone the night and morning before their bodies were found, his defense attorneys wrote in court documents.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, was indicted in May on four counts of murder and other charges in connection with the stabbing deaths of the four students who were found dead in a home off-campus on Nov. 13.

In a motion filed Wednesday by his attorneys objecting to a motion by the prosecution, Kohberger said he was out driving late Nov. 12 and into the next day.

“Mr. Kohberger has long had a habit of going for drives alone. Often he would go for drives at night. He did so late on November 12 and into November 13, 2022,” his attorneys wrote.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The bodies of the students — Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves — were found in a home in Moscow, Idaho, after someone called 911 just before noon, authorities said.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com