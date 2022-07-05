Suspect in Illinois Parade Mass Shooting Purchased Guns Legally: Police

The suspected gunman accused of opening fire from a rooftop into a crowded Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, purchased two rifles legally, prior to the mass shooting, authorities said Tuesday.

Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesman Sgt. Christopher Covelli said the 21-year-old suspect had legally purchased a high-powered rifle before he climbed a fire escape at a business along the suburban Chicago parade route and fired more than 70 times from the rooftop.

"We do believe [the suspect] pre-planned this attack for several weeks," Covelli said. "He brought a high-powered rifle to this parade, he accessed the roof of a business via a fire escape ladder and began opening fire on the innocent Independence Day celebration goers."

Authorities said a gun found at the scene and another rifle found in the vehicle he was driving at the time he was arrested were registered in his name and legally purchased, but a motive for the shooting remains unclear.

"[The] shooting appears to be completely random," Covelli said, adding that "we have no information to suggest at this point it was racially motivated, motivated by religion or any other protected status."

Sources told NBC 5 Investigates that investigators found five total weapons connected to the suspect, including a mix of handguns and rifles, some of which were found at his home.

The weapons were purchased in the last two years, sources said.

Covelli said the alleged gunman dressed in a disguise clothing to "conceal his facial tattoos and his identity," and escaped with others fleeing the chaos.

"He dropped his rifle and he blended in with the crowd and he escaped," Covelli said, adding that he "blended right in with everybody else as they were running around almost as he was an innocent spectator as well."

He went to his mother's home near the parade in Highland Park, borrowed her vehicle and was taken into custody hours later after a witness reported seeing the vehicle in the North Chicago suburb.

The suspect is also believed to have driven his phone to Madison, Wisconsin, where he then left it in an attempt to throw authorities off his trail, sources told NBC 5 Investigates.

Charges had not been filed as of Tuesday morning, but Covelli said they were expected in the coming hours. The suspect remained in custody as of 11:30 a.m., he said, adding that there were "no indications" anyone else was involved in the shooting.

The number of fatalities and injuries in the mass shooting rose to seven dead, 46 wounded Tuesday, officials said, and details have started to emerge about those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

NorthShore University Health System said Tuesday at least 38 people were taken to its hospitals, up from the 26 who were treated immediately following the shooting. Eight of those patients remained hospitalized Tuesday, two of them at NorthShore's Highland Park hospital, five at its Evanston location and one at its Glenbrook location.

"A vast majority suffered gunshot wounds and the remaining sustained injuries as a result of the ensuing chaos at the parade," NorthShore Highland Park Hospital said Monday.

Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest also confirmed Tuesday that its hospital treated nine patients, five of which were discharged Monday. Six of the nine patients suffered gunshot-related wounds while three suffered fall-related injuries.

The gunshot victims were all adults, the hospital said, but the ages of the others weren't immediately known. All were listed in fair to good condition, according to Chief of Media Relations Chris King.

The shooting happened at 10:14 a.m. CT in the area of Central Avenue and 2nd Street in downtown Highland Park during the city's Fourth of July parade, authorities said.

In separate social media videos, several gunshots could be heard, followed by a pause and another round of gunfire. In some videos, more than 50 shots are heard.

Larry Bloom, who was in the area when shots began, said at first spectators thought the "popping" sound was part of the parade.

"You heard like a 'pop, pop, pop,' and I think everybody kinda thought maybe it was a display on one of the floats and then it just opened up," Bloom said.

"I was screaming and people were screaming," Bloom said. "They were panicking and they were just scattering and I, you know, we didn't know. You know, it was right on top of us."

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker asked for prayers for the families of the deceased and for those who were injured in the shooting.

"There are no words for the kind of monster who lies in wait and fires into a crowd of families with children celebrating a holiday with their community," Pritzker said in a statement. "There are no words for the kind of evil that robs our neighbors of their hopes, their dreams, their futures. There are no words I can offer to lift the pain of those they leave behind. Please know that our state grieves with you, that MK and I grieve with you."

Independence Day parades and events across the north suburbs were canceled following the shooting.

Editor's note: Police originally reported the suspected gunman was 22, but clarified Tuesday that he was 21 and turns 22 in September.