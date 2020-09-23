Man Shot and Killed by Sheriff's Deputy After Confrontation in San Clemente Street

An Orange County sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man in San Clemente Wednesday afternoon after a struggle on the side of a street.

The shooting happened about 1:15 p.m. at El Camino Real and Avenida San Gabriel, in front of the Hotel Miramar, said Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Dennis Breckner. Part of the confrontation was captured on camera by a witness.

Witnesses said deputies approached the man after he was jaywalking in a street.

Two deputies assigned to the department's homeless outreach team were in the area when something prompted them to contact the man outside the hotel, Breckner said.

A deputy shot and killed a man out a boutique Hotel Miramar, but it wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting. Vikki Vargas reports Sept. 23, 2020.

Shortly after approaching the man, he got into a physical altercation with the deputies and the shooting ensued, Breckner said.

Surveillance video from a nearby business indicates the man was attempting to grab a weapon from one of the deputies, the sergeant said.

The deputies tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Breckner said. His name and age were not immediately available.